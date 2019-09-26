Gilman City Board of Education approves programs

Gilman City School

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education has approved its Homeless/Foster Care and Migrant Program.

Principal Jill Sperry was approved as the coordinator for the program and the board approved the McKinney-Vento Act Dispute Resolution Process which regards the education of homeless children and youth.

Academic tutoring and reading/retention programs were also approved and Sperry reported 140 students are enrolled at Gilman City.

One hundred grandparents attended a Grandparents Day event on September 9th.

