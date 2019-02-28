Gilman City Board of Education approves make-up days

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approved inclement weather make-up days recently.

Make up days for Gilman City will include March 15th, April 15th through 18th, April 22nd and 23rd, and May 16th and 17th. Bookkeeper Tori Wideman says if the district misses any more days due to inclement weather, it will not have to make them up unless one of the makeup days is missed.

Superintendent Roger Alley reported work was completed on the boiler pipes during snow days. The board approved a letter of resignation from Special Education teacher Callie Gardner. Jill Sperry was rehired as Principal for next school year and Larrie Terry was hired for the custodial and maintenance position.

The board approved the rescreening of the gym floor over the summer as well as the At Risk and Drop Out Rate Program evaluation.

Principal Jill Sperry reported Wyatt Sutton placed second in the Harrison County Spelling Bee. Wideman says Sutton will compete in the Regional Spelling Bee in Saint Joseph.