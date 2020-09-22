Gilman City Board of Education approves coordinator for programs

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education has approved Principal Jill Sperry as the Homeless, Foster Care, and Migrant Coordinator. The McKinney-Vento Act Dispute Resolution, policy updates, and Daviess County CARES Act funding were also approved.

Superintendent Roger Alley reported Gilman City R-4 started the Seamless Lunch and Breakfast program. Students will receive a free lunch until December 18th or until the money runs out from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Sperry reported the FFA will hold fruit sales this year. The FFA has also decided to hold a banquet outside to recognize last year’s students. Bookkeeper Tori Wideman says the FFA is looking into hold the banquet in October.

Third through 12th-grade students have Chromebooks.

