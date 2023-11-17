Gilman City Board of Education approves 2024 insurance rates and sets candidate filing for April election

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education, in their meeting on November 15th, approved the insurance rates for the year 2024. The school district has decided to continue covering the full cost of the higher deductible option, which amounts to $542.10.

In preparation for the upcoming school board election, the Board set the candidate filing for the April 2nd election. The positions currently held by Ryan Hulett and Keith Preston will be contested in this election.

Additionally, the Board gave its approval to the evaluations of the Vocational Program.

The date for the next month’s board meeting has been rescheduled to December 18th and will commence at 5:30 PM.

In his report, Brent Mitchell, the Principal of Grades 7 through 12, highlighted an educational trip. On November 13th, students Kelsey Sperry, Jia Stotts, Gavin Hancock, and Hayley Jennings visited the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H. This visit offered the students a comprehensive view of the various career opportunities within the Patrol. They engaged in hands-on activities, enhancing their understanding of the field. Principal Mitchell expressed gratitude to Sergeant Shane Hux and Troop H for facilitating this invaluable experience.

The students’ visit also included an exploration of the crime lab, led by Criminologist Supervisor Karen Hoover. They were involved in activities like working on a mock crime scene, participating in simulations, and touring the Patrol body shop. Sergeant Adam McAtee provided them with insights into different aspects of the Patrol’s work.

Jill Sperry, the Principal for Preschool through Sixth Grade, reported on the success of the Veterans Day program. Sergeant Robert Pester was the guest speaker at the event, where 33 meals were served. According to Principal Sperry, the event and the parent-teacher conferences for elementary school parents were well attended.

Lastly, the Gilman City Junior High and High School students are looking forward to a Fall Fun Day scheduled for November 21st.