Gilman City Board of Education approves 2022-2023 budget, salary increases

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education on June 15th approved a three percent raise and the 2022-2023 budget.

The salary schedule base will be $30,467. It was $29,580.

Expenditures were budgeted at $1,873,419, and revenues were budgeted at $1,827,556. There is a projected deficit of $45,863.

The board approved career ladder tutoring for next school year. It is a school-funded program. Bookkeeper Tori Wideman reports the amount teachers are paid for the program depends on the number of years they have been with Gilman City.

The board also approved the Federal Program Expenditure and Evaluation for 2021-2022, Participation Report for 2022-2023, Professional Development Evaluation for 2021-2022, and Program Handbook for 2022-2023.

After an executive session, it was announced the board offered a contract to Michelle Lacey as a special education paraprofessional.

Ryan Hulett filled a board position. He succeeded Tony Gregg.