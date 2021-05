Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approved a salary schedule for the next school year in an executive session on May 19th.

Board Treasurer reports there is a two percent raise, which makes the base $29,580.

During the regular meeting, Principal Jill Sperry reported the FFA fair will be June 17th through 19th. There were 40 elementary school students and nine high school students.

Superintendent Roger Alley said the district will look at a new school bus in the coming weeks.

