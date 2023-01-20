Gilman City Board of Education announces results of meeting on January 18th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education on January 18th approved the 2023-2024 school calendar. The first day of classes will be August 23rd, and the last day is scheduled for May 14th, 2024.

Board candidate filing was reviewed, and no election is needed. Michael Ragan, Kristin Rosenbaum, and Michael Ward will continue on the board.

Principal Jill Sperry reported Gilman City held its spelling bee on January 18th, and the overall winner was Tony Jennings.

After an executive session, it was announced the board offered a contract to Superintendent Roger Alley for the 2023-2024 school year. Salary will be determined at a later date.

