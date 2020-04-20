Gilman City Board of Education announces hiring of certified staff

Personnel actions taken by the Gilman City Board of Education were announced by school officials.

Following an executive session, the Gilman City School Board hired Angela Wagner as a pre-school teacher; Hailey Francis will be a 6th-grade teacher and Joslyn Newton will work as an aide in special education. The board hired all current non-certified staff. Extra Duty Contracts were also reviewed and approved.

The oath of office was administered to new member Kristen Payne-Rosenbaum as well as incumbent Mike Ragan and Michael Ward. Those three were the only candidates who filed for the school board. In an election of officers, Tony Gregg was selected President; Keith Preston is the Vice-President; & Mike Ragan will be Secretary.

School Principal Jill Sperry discussed options for Gilman City Graduation and Prom. High school students are being given assignments over Google Classroom and Study Island. Elementary students are using Google classroom, reading eggs, and See Saw. Superintendent Roger Alley reported the Gilman City school is serving around 65 lunches/breakfast a day. There’s an option for delivery or pickup.

It’s the recommendation of the Gilman City school alumni board to postpone the annual banquet until June.

Three bids were received on mowing grass. Gregg’s Lawn and Landscape was selected for the mowing with a low bid of $210 per occasion.

