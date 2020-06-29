Gilman City Board of Education adopts deficit budget

Local News June 29, 2020June 29, 2020 John Anthony
Gilman City School

Gilman City’s Board of Education has adopted a budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1st.

Information from Superintendent Roger Alley shows it’s a deficit budget for the one year period. Revenues are some $58,200 less than expenditures. Revenues are listed as more than one million, $746,000 with expenses projected at $1,805,000.

The local salary schedule for beginning teachers was set at $29,000. Board members also approved the school-paid, career ladder incentive for the 2020-21 year.

Also receiving approval was the federal programs expenditure report and participation in the upcoming academic year; the professional development staff evaluation and summary of planned professional development days; and handbooks.  A report was given on pre-school for the next year as well as summer cleaning.

Projected Gilman City student enrollment for 2020-21 is approximately 160 which includes 13 in the kindergarten class. Last August, the school year began with 144.

John Anthony

About John Anthony

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.