Gilman City Board of Education accepts resignations from three individuals

At a meeting of the Gilman City Board of Education, three resignations were accepted and one re-employment was announced.

According to information from the Gilman City school, resignations are from Part-time business teacher Karen Sager; part-time elementary music instructor Sarah Clark and from high school softball coach Holly Preston. The board of education re-hired Roger Alley so he will continue as the school superintendent.

Alley discussed with the board, new gym windows, water softener, and the stage ceiling. Principal Jill Sperry discussed homecoming, basketball tournaments, the spelling bee, and the FFA trip.

