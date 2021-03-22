Gilman City Board of Education accepts resignations and offers contracts to staff

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Gilman City Board of Education has received staff resignations and offered contracts for the next academic year.

Resignations were submitted by Aaron Moser as a history instructor and Andrea Walton from part-time art.

Contracts were offered to all non-tenured staff at Gilman City School including Melody Prescott, Rebecca Taggart, Kaitlyn Eoff, Keely Waddle, Hailey Francis, Angela Wagner, and Sarah Clark. Contracts also were offered to tenured staff.

The school board noted staff was given a step increase with a raise to the base salary to be discussed at a future meeting of the Gilman City Board of Education.

Principal Jill Sperry reported on the Junior High Academic Team winning Conference. Superintendent Roger Alley reported on bus issues.

Related