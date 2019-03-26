Gilman City Board of Education accepts resignation, approves hiring of others

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education has accepted a letter of resignation and approved the hiring of several other personnel.

The resignation was from junior high English and Speech teacher Kay Hendren.

Aaron Moser was hired to teach high school History and the board rehired all tenured and non-tenured teachers. The board also rehired three teachers up for tenure including Physical Education and Health teacher Adam Clark, junior high and high school Science teacher Rhonda Preston, and first-grade teacher Samantha Oram.

Summer school was approved to run from May 21st to June 4th.

Superintendent Roger Alley reported the Department of Natural Resources reviewed the playground and approved the final payment of a $44,000 grant.