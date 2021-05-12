Gifted Group to host Special Needs Prom on May 28

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The GIfted Group ( Special Needs Individuals of Grundy County) will host a Special Needs Prom on May 28, 2021, from 6:30-8:30 at the Black Silo in Trenton, Missouri.

A meal of pork loin, potatoes, baked beans, roll, and cake will be provided. KJams DJ services will provide the music. All individuals with special needs are invited to attend.

Contact Brenda Thorne at 660-654-0218 if interested in attending or if you may need a dress or dress clothes. A thank you to Smithfield’s, Jennie Hutchison, Duane and Jen Urich, Shane Michael, KIWANIS, Hy-Vee, and Sara Kurtz for their support in helping us prepare for this upcoming event.

