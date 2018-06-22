Georgia woman sent to hospital after her big rig crashes near Stewartsville

The Highway Patrol reports a woman from Macon, Georgia sustained serious injuries when her 2019 Peterbilt truck ran off the road three miles east of Stewartsville in DeKalb County Friday morning.

Forty-eight-year-old Sabrina Hyman drove west on U. S. Highway 36 when the vehicle traveled off the north side of the road, struck an embankment and then a tree before coming to rest upright. The tractor-trailer received extensive damage.

Emergency medical services transported Hyman to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph and the Patrol reports she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

