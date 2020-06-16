Gentry County reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths; Putnam and Adair county updates COVID cases

Tri-County Health Department in northwest Missouri has confirmed two more deaths in Gentry County due to Covid-19. In a Monday report, Tri-County Health reported the latest are two females – one in her 70’s and the other in her 90’s. This brings to eight the number of deaths because of coronavirus in Gentry County. That county has had 66 positive Covid-19 cases with 18 persons recovered. Tri-County Health Department serves Gentry, DeKalb, and Worth counties.

Putnam county health department reports it was notified of a second positive case of Covid-19 involving a Putnam County resident. The report noted the person is self-isolating at home. The health department did say the second case is UNRELATED to the first positive case reported a few days ago in Putnam County.

Adair county health department on Monday reported two more persons have tested positive for Covid-19. That brings the Adair county total number of cases to 86.

Health officials say the latest two cases include a 27-year-old male employed at an area meatpacking plant and a 78-year-old male who’s the apparent victim of “community spread” of the virus. Of the 86 cases, 23 Adair county residents are described as in isolation. (63 have left isolation). Adair county health administrator Jim LeBaron reports with re-opening the economy, community spread of the virus is inevitable.

