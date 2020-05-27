Gentry County reports first COVID-19 related death

The Tri-County Health Department reported Tuesday the first death of a Gentry County resident due to COVID-19. The female was in her 90s, and the case was not travel related.

The health department urges everyone to take precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. Those preventative actions include avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 persons, close contact with others who are sick, and touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Other precautions include washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water is not available, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throwing the tissue away in the trash, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe, and staying home if sick.

The Tri-County Health Department notes adults who are older or have underlying medical conditions may be at a higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Someone who believes he or she has been exposed to the virus and develop symptoms, such as a cough, difficulty breath, or fever, should call a health care provider for medical advice before going to a clinic.

The Tri-County Health Department serves DeKalb, Gentry, and Worth counties.

