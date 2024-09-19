Geneva Mae Johnson, 93, of Jameson, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday evening, September 17, 2024, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin, Missouri.

Geneva was born on May 18, 1931, to Albert and Enola (Mitchell) McCulley in Spickard, Missouri. She spent her early years in Spickard and Galt before moving to Gallatin, where she graduated from Gallatin High School in 1949. At a young age, she began working at Harlow Drug Store. In 1952, she married Robert Johnson in Gallatin.

Geneva was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, and farmwife, raising two children. She started working at the Jameson Post Office in 1977 and retired as postmaster at the Gallatin Post Office in 2000. Geneva was a member of the Jameson Christian Church and the Jameson Christian Women’s Fellowship. She cherished her role as a grandmother, and her grandchildren were her top priority. Geneva loved life on the farm, where she enjoyed gardening. She was known for her hard work and independence.

Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; and siblings Lowell McCulley and Maxine Hill Knight. She is survived by her children, Randy Johnson (Karen) of Gallatin, Missouri, and Cindy Johnson (Chris Cockrill) of Smithville, Missouri; grandchildren Nathan Cockrill (Cheyenne) of Smithville, Missouri, Bailey Daniel (Drake) of Bethany, Missouri, Beau Johnson (Cat) of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Ally Jo Holmes (Riley) of Gower, Missouri; great-grandchildren Beckham, Eila, Haisley, and Worth; siblings Veda Anderson of Sedalia, Missouri, and Ronald McCulley (Lillian) of Belleville, Illinois; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grand River Cemetery, care of the funeral home. A celebration of Geneva’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand River Cemetery in Jameson. Arrangements are entrusted to Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

