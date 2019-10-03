General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home to host public information meeting

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to an informational meeting about General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge State Historic Sites at 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019m, at the Pershing Memorial Museum and Leadership Archives building at 900 Ausmus St., Laclede.

Representatives from the sites will be on hand to provide information and to answer questions. The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the sites and their operations.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the parks and historic sites, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site is located at 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive in Laclede. For more information about the public information meeting or about other events at the sites, call 660-963-2525.

