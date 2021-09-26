Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation awards scholarships to 27 high school graduates

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The board of directors of the Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation has announced the latest recipients of college scholarships.

Nearly $141,000 in scholarships have been awarded to 27 female high school graduates of North Mercer and Princeton for the fall semester.

Thirteen students are attending North Central Missouri College in Trenton, three at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, two at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Truman State University in Kirksville, Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, and State Technical School in Linn, and one each at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri Valley College in Marshall, and Moberly Area Community College.

The Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation is funded by a trust established by the late Gene Kauffman of Princeton who specified the scholarships are to be awarded to female, unmarried, non-smoking graduates of high schools in Mercer County who have evidence of need. In addition, the recipients must be enrolled for, and pass, at least 12 hours of credit in an accredited college or university in Missouri. There also is a grade point average requirement.

Application forms for the spring 2022 semester will be available beginning November 1. They can be obtained at Principal offices in Princeton and North Mercer High Schools or via each school’s website.

The names of the latest recipients have not been released at this time.

