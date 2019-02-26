Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation awards grants to 23 women

The Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated Board of Directors has approved the latest recipients of scholarships.

Twenty-three female graduates of North Mercer and Princeton high schools were awarded $109,757 in scholarships for the spring 2019 semester. Recipients must be enrolled for and pass at least 12 credit hours in an accredited Missouri college or university and maintain a certain grade point average.

The greatest number of recipients are attending North Central Missouri College of Trenton with seven. Six are attending Northwest Missouri State University of Maryville. Each recipient provided a signed statement saying she met the criteria established for the Gene Kauffman Scholarship program, which include being a non-smoker, unmarried and a graduate of a Mercer County High School.

Applicants must file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by April 1st to be eligible for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semester scholarships. Applications for the fall semester will be available in the Princeton or North Mercer principal’s office May 1st.

Applications will also be available on each school’s website.