Gene Kauffman Scholarship applications open Friday, May 1

The Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated Board of Directors has announced scholarship applications will be available for the fall semester beginning Friday, May 1, 2020.

As per the wishes of Kauffman, the scholarship is available to female, non-smoking unmarried graduates of Mercer County high schools. Potential recipients must be enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited college or university in Missouri, carrying a minimum of 12 hours for the fall semester. Each applicant must also have filed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by April 1st to be eligible for the fall semester.

Individuals who believe they may qualify for the Gene Kauffman Scholarship should contact the principal of their alma mater to obtain more information and request an application. The application will also be available on the websites for North Mercer and Princeton high schools. It can also be requested by mail by writing to Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated, Post Office Box 113, Princeton, Missouri 64673.

Applications must be returned by the afternoon of June 10th at 3 o’clock. Nicotine tests, grades, class schedules, and tuition invoices must be received by August 21st.

