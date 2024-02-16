Gene Kauffman Foundation awards scholarships to 22 female students

The Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Inc. announces the latest recipients of its scholarships. The Board of Directors of the foundation has approved scholarships for 22 female graduates of North Mercer High School and Princeton High School in Mercer County, Missouri. These students have been awarded a combined total of $108,600 for the Spring 2024 semester. Each recipient provided signed statements confirming they meet all criteria established for the program, notably being a non-smoker.

The recipients are attending a variety of institutions across Missouri, as required by the program. The institutions and the names of the recipients attending each are listed below:

Central Methodist University: Jasmine Allen, Brea Shipley

Missouri State University: Jazmine Main

Moberly Area Community College: Carsey Brown

North Central Missouri College—Trenton: Makenzie Dunkin, Kaydee Hill, Summer Martin, Tori Meinecke, Makayli Purvis, Trinity Shively

Northwest Missouri State University—Maryville: Jillian Finney, Elizabeth Grooms, Makayla Meyer, Jaden Purdun, Aubrey Wilson

Park University: Kelsey Moore, Maya Walker

University of Central Missouri—Warrensburg: Maggie Hickman, Sara Spencer

University of Missouri—Columbia: Alison Allen, Lindsey Batson, Megan Spencer

The Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Inc. is funded by a trust established by the late Edward E. “Gene” Kauffman of Princeton in Mercer County, Missouri. Mr. Kauffman specified basic guidelines, which include that scholarships are to be awarded to female, unmarried, non-smoking graduates of Mercer County, Missouri, high schools who have evidence of need. Additionally, the recipients must be enrolled for and pass at least 12 hours of credit in an accredited Missouri college or university and maintain a certain grade point average. Each recipient has certified that they meet the criteria established by Mr. Kauffman and the Board of Directors.

Applicants must have successfully filed the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) by June 30, 2024, to be eligible for the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 semesters.

Applications for the Fall 2024 semester will become available on May 1, 2024. Students can pick up the application at the Princeton R-V Principal’s office or the North Mercer R-III Principal’s office. The scholarship application will also be available on each school’s website.