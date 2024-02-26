GEC Foundation awards grants to local schools

Share To Your Social Network

The Trustees of the GEC Community Foundation, Inc., awarded 16 grants totaling $8,384 to area schools. These grants are funded by member donations through Operation Round Up, where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.

Education grants were awarded to Pleasant View R-VI, Trenton SM Rissler Elementary, Trenton High School, North Mercer R-III School, Gilman City R-IV School, South Harrison R-II Elementary School, South Harrison R-II High School, North Harrison R-III School, and Wayne Community Schools.

Since 2005, the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. has awarded 866 grants totaling $505,079.10 to schools and community organizations. The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grants for education, health, and rural development within the Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12-county service area. This area includes Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties, along with portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri, and portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

The Operation Round-Up Program allows GEC members and customers of the Public Water Supply District Number 1 of Grundy County to voluntarily “round up” their utility bill to the next even dollar. The funds collected through the PWSD Round-Up are disbursed solely to projects located in Grundy County. For an average of $6 per year, participating GEC members and PWSD #1 customers assist in funding local community projects.

The next grant application deadline is April 1, 2024. Qualified applicants, which must be a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization or other eligible entities, may apply for a grant by completing a grant application with supporting information. Grant applications are available on the Grundy Electric website.

Related