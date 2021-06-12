GEC Community Foundation grant application deadline is July 1, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The GEC Community Foundation Foundation is currently accepting grant applications. The application deadline is July 1, 2021.

Qualified applicants may apply for a grant by completing a grant application with supporting information. The grant application is available by logging online at this link or by calling the cooperative at 1-800-279-2249, extension 33 or 23. Applications will be reviewed by the Trustees and successful applicants will be notified by July 19, 2021

The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant monies in the areas of education, health, and rural development. Grants are open to eligible entities within the Cooperatives’ 12 county service area which includes, Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties and portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri and portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

Related