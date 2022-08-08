GEC Community Foundation awards over $9,500 in grants to area schools

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trustees of the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. awarded fifteen grants totaling $9,576 prior to the Grundy Electric Cooperative Annual Membership Meeting on August 4, 2022. All grants are funded by member donations called Operation Round Up where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.

Education grants were awarded to Cainsville R-I for laptops and an arc welder; South Harrison R-II for novel sets; Ridgeway R-V for art supplies, North Harrison R-III for sensory materials and business class supplies; Laredo R-VII for alternative seating; Spickard R-II for alternative seating; Trenton R-IX for vocabulary kits; Pleasant View R-VI for cube chairs and benches; Wayne Community Schools for a kitchen range; North Mercer R-III for reading books and materials; Princeton R-V for two STEAM learning kits and two iPads; and North Daviess R-III for Ag kitchen cabinets.

Since 2005, the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. has awarded 793 grants totaling $475,675.10 to deserving schools and community organizations. The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant monies for education, health, and rural development. This area is within Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12 county service area which includes Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties and portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri, and portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

The Operation Round-Up Program allows GEC members and customers of the Public Water Supply District Number 1 of Grundy County to voluntarily “round up” their utility bill to the next even dollar. The PWSD Round-Up funds are disbursed solely to projects located in Grundy County. For an average of $6 per year, participating GEC members and PWSD #1 customers assist in funding local community projects.

The next grant application deadline is October 1, 2022. Qualified applicants must be a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization or other eligible entity and may apply for a grant by completing a grant application with supporting information. Grant applications are available by visiting the Grundy Electric website or by calling Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249, extension 23.