GEC Community Foundation awards over $7,500 in grants

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trustees of the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. met on July 14, 2021, and awarded 11 grants totaling $7,522. All grants are funded by member donations called Operation Round Up, where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.

Education grants were awarded to Princeton R-V School District, Princeton, for $1,000 to purchase a TriCaster System; North Mercer R-III School District, Mercer, for $839 to purchase an IXL Math Program; Ridgeway R-V School District, Ridgeway, for $1,000 to purchase a Smartboard; Cainsville R-I School District, Cainsville, for $996 to purchase iPads; North Harrison R-III School District, Eagleville, for $500 to purchase a Cricut Maker and tools; South Harrison R-II School District, Bethany, for $900 to purchase flexible seating and chapter books; Grundy County R-V School District, Humphreys, for $500 to purchase an AED; Spickard R-II School District, Spickard, for $307 to purchase chairs; Newtown- Harris R-III School District, Newtown, for $980 to purchase a Chromebook/Notebook, and Bright Futures Trenton for $500 to purchase backpacks.

Since 2005, the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. has awarded 754 grants totaling $450,322.10 to deserving schools and community organizations. The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant monies for education, health, and rural development. This area is within Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12 county service area, including Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties and portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri and portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

The next grant application deadline is October 1, 2021. Qualified applicants must be a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization or other eligible entity and may apply for a grant by completing a grant application with supporting information. Grant applications are available on the Grundy Electric website or by calling Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249, extension 23 or 33.

Related