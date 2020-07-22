GEC Community Foundation awards over $7,000 in grants

The trustees of the GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated have awarded 11 grants totaling $7,402.84.

School districts receiving education grants were Pleasant View R-6, Trenton R-9, Princeton, North Mercer, Newtown-Harris, North Harrison of Eagleville, Cainsville, South Harrison of Bethany, and Gilman City.

The next grant application deadline is October 1st. Qualified applicants must be a non-profit 501(c)3 organization or other eligible entity. They may apply for a grant by completing an application with supporting information at grundyec.com or by calling the Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249 extension 23 or 33.

GEC Community Foundation grants are funded by donations called Operation Round-Up. The roundup program allows Grundy Electric Cooperative members and customers of Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 to voluntarily round up their utility bills to the next even dollar each month. The water round-up funds are disbursed solely to projects in Grundy County.

The GEC Community Foundation has awarded 711 grants totaling $423,841.46 to schools and community organizations since 2005. The foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant money for education, health, and rural development within the Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12-county service area.

