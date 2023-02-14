GEC Community Foundation awards over $5,300 in grants

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trustees of the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. met on January 25, 2023, and awarded eleven grants totaling $5,348.

All grants are funded by member donations called Operation Round Up where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.

Education grants were awarded to Pleasant View R-VI, Trenton, $836 for first aid kits and a listening center; Rissler Elementary School, Trenton, $477 for a vocabulary kit; Newtown-Harris R-III, Newtown,$792 for a new science class skeleton; North Mercer R-III, Mercer, $1,653 for books, headphones, wireless microphones, and two sewing machines; North Harrison R-III, Eagleville, $700 for band tuners and microphones, and a math flipchart; and South Harrison R-II, Bethany, $890 for digital curriculum and science supplies.

Since 2005, the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. has awarded 815 grants totaling $487,587.10 to deserving schools and community organizations. The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grants for education, health, and rural development within Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12 county service area including Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties and portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri and portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

The Operation Round-Up Program allows GEC members and customers of the Public Water Supply District Number 1 of Grundy County to voluntarily “round up” their utility bill to the next even dollar. The PWSD Round-Up funds are disbursed solely to projects located in Grundy County. For an average of $6 per year, participating GEC members and PWSD #1 customers assist in funding local community projects.

The next grant application deadline is April 1, 2023. Qualified applicants must be a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization or other eligible entity and may apply for a grant by completing a grant application with supporting information. Grant applications are available at www.grundyec.com or by calling Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249, extension 22.

