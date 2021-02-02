GEC Community Foundation awards over $5,000 in grants

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trustees of the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. met on January 27, 2021, and awarded 8 grants totaling $5,249.00. All grants are funded by member donations called Operation Round Up where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.

Education grants were awarded to North Harrison R-III School District, Eagleville for $500 to purchase books; South Harrison R-II School District, Bethany for $660 to purchase a Python Coding Program; Spickard R-II School District, Spickard for $1,000 to purchase an AED; Princeton R-V School District for $890 for books; North Mercer R-III School District, $500 to purchase an eBrush System and art supplies; Trenton R-IX School District $714 for books and $500 for a sewing machine, and Trenton R-IX Parents As Teachers Program, $485 for Books.

Since 2005, the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. has awarded 732 grants totaling $435,959.01 to deserving schools and community organizations. The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant monies for education, health, and rural development. This area is within Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12 county service area which includes Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties and portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri and portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

The Operation Round-Up Program allows GEC members and customers of the Public Water Supply District Number 1 of Grundy County to voluntarily “round up” their utility bill to the next even dollar. The PWSD Round-Up funds are disbursed solely to projects located in Grundy County. For an average of $6 per year, participating GEC members and PWSD #1 customers assist in funding local community projects.

The next grant application deadline is April 1, 2021.

