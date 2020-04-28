GEC Community Foundation awards grants to area organizations

GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated Trustees have awarded seven grants totaling $5,101.

School districts receiving education grants were Princeton, North Mercer of Mercer, Grundy County R-5 of Galt, Cainsville, and Gilman City. S. M. Rissler Elementary School of Trenton also received an education grant.

A healthcare grant was awarded to Life Options Green Hills of Trenton.

Member donations called Operation Round Up fund the GEC Community Foundation’s grants. Grundy Electric Cooperative members and customers of Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 can voluntarily round up their utility bill to the next even dollar. The Public Water Supply District round-up funds are disbursed solely to projects in Grundy County.

The GEC Community Foundation has awarded more than 700 grants totaling $416,438.62 to schools and community organizations since 2005. The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant money for education, health, and rural development in the GEC service area.

The next grant application deadline is July 1st. Qualified applicants must be a non-profit 501(c)3 organization or other eligible entity. They may complete an application with supporting information. Grant applications are available by calling the Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249 extension 23 or 33.

