GEC Community Foundation awards 13 grants to area schools

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated Trustees have awarded 13 grants totaling $6,868.64.

Education grants went to several schools: Grundy County R-5 of Humphreys and Laredo R-7 each for $600 to purchase Chromebooks; Rissler Elementary School of Trenton for $580 for playground equipment; Spickard R-2 for $664 for phonics spelling kits; Princeton R-5 for $500 for a webcam, a microphone, textbooks, and software; North Mercer R-3 of Mercer for $700 for books; North Harrison R-3 of Eagleville for $235 for writing materials; Cainsville R-1 for $550 for sewing machines; South Harrison R-2 Pre-School of Bethany for $624.64 and Gilman City R-4 for $300 both to purchase STEM tools; Ridgeway R-5 for $515 for lab supplies; Newtown-Harris R-3 of Newtown for $500 for decodable readers; and Wayne Community School of Corydon, Iowa for $500 for a portable PA system.

The grants are funded by member donations called Operation Round Up where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.

The GEC Community Foundation has awarded 724 grants totaling $430,710.01 since 2005 to schools and community organizations within Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12-county service area. The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant money for education, health, and rural development.

The next grant application deadline is January 4th. Qualified applicants must be a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization or other eligible entity. They may apply for a grant by completing an application with supporting information. The application is available at grundyec.com or by calling the cooperative at 1-800-279-2249 extension 23 or 33.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares