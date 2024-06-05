Gasconade County crash on Highway 50 injures Marshall man

A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 50, half a mile west of Danz Road, on June 4, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Alvin L. Phillips, 49, of Marshall, Missouri, was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma westbound when he swerved to avoid an eastbound vehicle traveling in the westbound lane. Phillips’ vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, returned to the roadway, crossed the center line, and struck an eastbound 2007 Dodge Durango driven by Pamela A. Reid, 52, of Rosebud, Missouri.

Phillips and Reid, who were both wearing seat belts, sustained minor injuries. They were transported by Gerald EMS to Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri, for treatment.

Both vehicles were totaled in the collision and were towed by Triple L Towing.

The incident was assisted by Trooper A.J. O’Brien and the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Department.

