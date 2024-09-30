Gasconade County crash claims life of 11-year-old Owensville girl

An 11-year-old girl from Owensville, Missouri, died in a single-vehicle crash on September 29, 2024. The accident occurred on Branch Road, located in the 3700 block, when the 2021 Polaris Ranger she was driving overturned in a field.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 11-year-old driver was wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries in the crash. She was transported to Mercy Washington by Gerald EMS for treatment.

A second 11-year-old girl, also from Owensville, was an occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m. by Gasconade County Coroner Jeff Arnold. The juvenile’s body was taken to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home.

The vehicle was extensively damaged and towed from the scene by Triple L Towing.

The crash marks the third fatal incident for Troop F in September and the 34th fatal accident for 2024.

