Gasconade County crash claims life of 11-year-old Owensville girl

State News September 30, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Fatal UTV Crash (accident) News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
21         1  
4
Shares

An 11-year-old girl from Owensville, Missouri, died in a single-vehicle crash on September 29, 2024. The accident occurred on Branch Road, located in the 3700 block, when the 2021 Polaris Ranger she was driving overturned in a field.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 11-year-old driver was wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries in the crash. She was transported to Mercy Washington by Gerald EMS for treatment.

A second 11-year-old girl, also from Owensville, was an occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m. by Gasconade County Coroner Jeff Arnold. The juvenile’s body was taken to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home.

The vehicle was extensively damaged and towed from the scene by Triple L Towing.

The crash marks the third fatal incident for Troop F in September and the 34th fatal accident for 2024.

Post Views: 729

Share To Your Social Network
21         1  
4
Shares
 
4
Shares
21       1   

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.