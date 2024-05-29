Share To Your Social Network

Gary Leroy Ralls, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Gary was born the son of Walter “Bud” and Cleo “Maxine” (Troeger) Ralls on June 19, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Sacramento State. He served in the United States Air Force as an Airman 1st Class. Gary worked as a Business Agent for the Carpenter’s Union in California. He resided in California for 37 years until returning to Chillicothe. Gary was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family and spending time with them.

Gary is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Susan Elliott; two sons, John Ralls of Fairfield, California, and Craig Ralls of Deltona, Florida; one stepson, Keith Harden of Orange City, Florida; seven grandchildren, Jordan Ralls, Jared Ralls, Jayce Ralls, Justin Ralls, Sammy Joe Pagan, Christina Vasques, and Jerry Harden; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Walter “Lefty” Ralls and wife, Shirley, of Utica, Missouri; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Ralls and Mary Ralls of Chillicothe, Missouri. Gary is also survived by his beloved dog, Abby Ralls. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James “Jim” Ralls and Rickie “Sarge” Ralls; and one sister, Sherry Lynn Berry.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to Green Hills Golf Course and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

