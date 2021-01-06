Garland Nelson has stealing case transferred to Johnson County

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A motion for change of venue was sustained in Caldwell County this week on a felony charge of stealing—motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft for a Braymer man charged in Johnson County with two counts of first-degree murder.

Garland Joseph Nelson’s case involving the stealing charge was transferred to Johnson County.

A probable cause statement accuses Nelson of convincing another man he owned a semi-tractor parked at a Braymer residence and requested that it be moved, allegedly without the actual owner’s consent.

In the other case, Nelson has also been charged with two counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action. He also faces one count each of tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm. A trial setting is scheduled for January 21st.

A probable cause statement accuses Nelson of shooting Nick and Justin Diemel from Wisconsin, putting their bodies into 55-gallon barrels, and burning the bodies. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reports the brother’s remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.

