Garland Joseph Nelson appears in court, has several motions denied, others are granted

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A motion hearing was held in Johnson County Tuesday, October 20th for a Braymer man charged with two felony counts of murder—first degree in the deaths of two brothers from Wisconsin. Online court information shows the court ruled on seven motions regarding Garland Joseph Nelson after hearing arguments.

Motions denied included for an order permitting him to appear in street clothes at all pre-trial court proceedings, to permit him to be unshackled, to dismiss the abandonment of a corpse charge or amended information, and for cameras in the courtroom at all proceedings as to pre-trial proceedings. Motions granted for Nelson included to record or transcribe all court proceedings and to require him to be present for all court proceedings unless unforeseen issues arise. The court passed a motion for confidential contact visits between the defense counsel and Nelson at Nelson’s request. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 1st.

Nelson has also been charged with two counts each of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and armed criminal action. He also faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nick and Justin Diemel were reported missing in July 2019 after traveling to Braymer to collect on a cattle debt.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of shooting the brothers, putting their bodies in 55-gallon barrels, and burning their bodies. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office previously reported the remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares