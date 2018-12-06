Galt women hurt in Highway 65 crash in Pettis County

The Highway Patrol reports two Galt women sustained minor injuries when the driver of a sports utility vehicle lost control on a wet and partially ice-covered portion of U. S. Highway 65 in Pettis County Thursday morning.

Driver 44-year-old Mary Sawyer and passenger 20-year-old Breanna Sawyer were transported by private vehicle to Fitzgibbon Hospital of Marshall.

Mary Sawyer drove south on US 65 when the SUV ran off the right side of the road at Route CC, the vehicle struck a culvert and impacted a ditch before coming to rest in the ditch, which caused the vehicle moderate damage.

The Patrol reports the Sawyers wore seat belts at the time of the accident.