The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports a Galt woman turned herself in Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of second degree tampering with a utility meter.

Forty-nine-year-old Christi Sims posted a bond of $2,500 cash or corporate surety and is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court July 9th.

Court documents accuse Sims of tampering with a water meter owned by the City of Galt.