Galt woman charged in Daviess County with felony assault

A Galt woman has been charged in Daviess County after allegedly causing serious physical injuries to a woman at a wedding in Jamesport Saturday, August 8th.

Twenty-seven-year-old Amber Gann faces felony domestic assault charges in the first degree. Her bond was denied.

A probable cause statement from Officer Loreanna Parker with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office accuses Gann of being intoxicated, punching and kicking a woman, and saying she was “going to kill” the victim. Bystanders at the Spillman Event Center reportedly had to physically restrain Gann to stop her from assaulting the woman.

The probable cause statement notes the woman received a broken nose and multiple facial fractures, which required surgery.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares