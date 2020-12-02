Galt woman arrested for hindering prosecution and harassment

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt woman on December 1st

Jessy White was arrested on felony hindering prosecution of a felony and three counts of harassment in the first degree. Bond for 36-year-old Jessy Kathlynn White is $15,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on December 8th.

Court documents accuse Jessy White of providing transportation to Brian White on September 21st to prevent the apprehension of Brian White. Jessy White is also accused of causing emotional distress to three individuals in 2019 or 2020.

