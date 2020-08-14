Galt man arrested on felony non-support allegation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt man Thursday, August 13th on felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments under an order of support.

An alternate address for 33-year-old Brian Christopher Southers is listed at Green City. His bond is $1,500 cash only and is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on August 25th.

Southers is accused of failing to provide adequate food, clothing, lodging, and medical attention for his minor child for whom he was legally obligated to provide such support. He is accused of failing to make his ordered child support payment in August 2019 and having a child support arrearage in excess of 12 months of court-ordered support of $1,475.38.

Court information indicates Southers is a persistent offender, punishable by a sentence to an extended term of imprisonment, in that he pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana in Sullivan County in November 2015 and pleaded guilty to felony unlawful possession of a firearm in Sullivan County in August 2017.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares