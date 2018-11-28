Galt man arrested on felony drug charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt man Tuesday on two drug-related felony charges.

Forty-six-year-old Patrick Stephens has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon—possession of a weapon and a controlled substance. Bond is $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court December 11th.

Court documents accuse Stephens of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it and possessing a Ruger LC9, 9-millimeter pistol while possessing the controlled substance.