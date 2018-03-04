Galt Lions Club to send students to basketball games

The Galt Lions Club voted Thursday evening to send Grundy County R-5 students to the Lions Club Basketball Games and Girls State.

The club will send a boy and a girl from the school district to the Lions Club games to be held at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton later this year. The club will send one girl from the school district to attend Girls State with Grundy R-5 will selecting the students.

It was announced the Galt Lions Club made $6,000 from January’s gun raffle. The club voted to hold another gun raffle next year with tickets will to go on sale July 1st.

The club will hold a spaghetti supper at the Galt Lions Hall the evening of March 24th from 5:30 to 7:30.

Three members received attendance awards from the Lions International President. Those members included Jim Westergard for 55 years, Charles Berry for 50 years, and Tom Eads for 45 years.

Like this: Like Loading...