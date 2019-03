The Galt Lions Club will hold a Spaghetti Supper and Benefit for the Grindstaff family.

Spaghetti with meat sauce, chicken alfredo, salad, garlic toast, desserts, and drinks will be served at the Lions Hall on the Galt Square the evening of March 23rd from 5:30 to 7:30. Those attending can play Pitch after their meal.

Proceeds will to the Grindstaff family to help with Tony’s medical costs associated with his battle with cancer.