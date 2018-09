The Galt Lions Club will hold a fish fry to benefit the Galt Baseball Association.

The meal will be served at the Galt Lions Hall the evening of September 22nd from 5 to 7:30. The menu will include fried fish, potatoes, coleslaw, corn bread, dessert, and drinks. Those attending may eat and pay what they want.

The profits from the fish fry will benefit the Galt Baseball Association which will be used to rebuild the Galt Baseball Field.