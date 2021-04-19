Galt-Grundy R-V Alumni Banquet set for Saturday, May 8 at Grundy R-V High School

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The 98th annual Galt-Grundy R-V Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Grundy R-V High School gym in Galt.

Doors will open for registration at 5:30 with the meal to be served at 6:30 pm.

This year’s theme will be “It’s Never Too Late To Celebrate.” The alumni officers encourage all alumni, former students, and teachers to attend. Due to the cancelation of last year’s alumni banquet, this year we will be recognizing the past two years’ honored classes.

Reservation must be made by May 1, 2021, to guarantee a meal. Reservations are $18 each. Make your reservations by calling Shelly Searcy at the high school at 660-673-6511.

