Galt Community Fair set to run July 8 through July 11

The Galt Community Fair will be held from July 8 through 11, 2021 with a theme of “Welcome Back.”

Activities will include the Galt Fire Protection District Ladies Auxiliary selling hamburgers, hot dogs, and sides at the fire station on July 8 from 5 to 8 o’clock in the evening. Farm mechanics shop work by Grundy R-5 should be in by 9 o’clock that night.

Quilts, crafts, flower arrangements, and garden entries as well as 4-H exhibits should be entered at the fire station on July 9 by 10 o’clock in the morning. No Apology will perform at a street dance that night from 6:30 to 10 o’clock.

July 10th’s activities include street contests beginning at 10 o’clock in the morning. There will be a kiddie parade at 5:30 that evening and a regular parade at 6 o’clock. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first three places in the categories of floats, best old car or truck, best old tractor, best-decorated horse and rider, and horse or mule hitch. Riker will perform at a street dance on July 10 from 6:30 to 11 o’clock at night. There will also be fireworks at 10 o’clock that night and drawings to follow.

The Prince and Princess Contest coronation is during the intermission of the music that night. Winners will be determined by the votes of fair attendees. One cent equals one vote. Participants are Addisyn Sinklear and Anderson Christy for kindergarten, Tucker Lentz and Grayson Buckner for first grade, Ethan Smiley and Anna Neff for second grade, Joseph Burroughs and Josie White for third grade, Brayden Reed and Jorden Gannon for fourth grade, and Kruiz Allnutt and Lily Eddy for fifth grade.

There will be vendor booths that Friday and Saturday as well as a lunchroom at the Galt Community Fair.

A community church service will be held in the park on July 11 at 10:30 in the morning.