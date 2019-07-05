Multiple activities are planned for the Galt Community Fair next week.

The “Farming for the Future” themed fair will begin with the Galt Fire Protection District Ladies Auxiliary Spaghetti Supper the evening of July 11th from 5 to 8 o’clock.

Activities July 12th will include 4-H exhibits as well as quilts, crafts, flower arrangements, and garden entries being submitted at the fire station by 10 o’clock that morning. There will be a human foosball tournament for individuals 13 to 17 years old. Silverado will perform at a street dance from 7 to 10 o’clock.

On July 13th, there will be street contests at 10 o’clock that morning, a human foosball tournament for individuals at least 17 years old, a kiddie parade, and regular parade at 6 o’clock that evening. Antique tractors must have rubber tires or be hauled.

Riker will perform at Saturday night’s street dance from 6:30 to 11 o’clock. There will also be a fireworks display at 10 o’clock, drawings, and a Prince and Princess contest.

Contestants for the Prince and Princess Contest are pre-kindergarteners Rucker Lentz and Sadie Axtell, kindergarteners Blake Gannon and Adley Boren, first graders Shane Holtman and Josie White, second graders Casen Gardner and Jorden Gannon, third graders Adrian Boren and Leah Carver, fourth graders Junor Barriga and Carlee Mathews, and fifth graders Dylan Lawson and Lexa Stonger.

The deadline for six-person teams to sign up for the human foosball tournaments July 12th and 13th is the evening of July 10th at 6 o’clock. There should be two females per team. Fifty percent of the entry fees will go to the winning team.

A Community Church Service will be held in the Galt Park on the morning of July 14th at 10:30.

Those attending the street dances and church service are asked to bring lawn chairs.