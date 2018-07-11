Galt Community Fair kicks off Thursday

The Galt Community Fair begins Thursday evening with a spaghetti supper hosted by the Galt Fire Protection District Ladies Auxiliary.

The meal will be served at the fire station from 5 to 8 o’clock and DLO will perform from 6 to 9 o’clock. Those watching the performance are asked to bring lawn chairs. Farm mechanics shop work from Grundy County R-5 members should be in by 9 o’clock Thursday evening.

Friday kicks off with the judging of exhibits and a human foosball tournament.

The human foosball tournament for participants ages 13 to 17 will begin at 6 o’clock Friday evening. The band Red Brush will perform at 7 o’clock with those watching the band asked to bring lawn chairs.

4-H exhibits should be entered at the fire station by 10 o’clock Friday morning. Quilts, crafts, flower arrangements, and garden entries should also be entered at the fire station by 10 o’clock. The lunchroom will open at 11 o’clock.

Activities continue at the Galt Community Fair Saturday with street contests at 10 o’clock Saturday morning.

The lunchroom will open at 11 o’clock. Quilts, crafts, flower arrangements, and garden entries submitted for judging Friday should be picked up by 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

Line up for judging of the kiddie parade will begin at the bank building at 5 o’clock Saturday evening. Line up for judging of the big parade will start at the ballpark at 5 o’clock. The “Blast from the Past”-themed parade will begin at 6 o’clock.

A human foosball tournament for participants at least 18 years old will be held after the parade. The band Boot Cut will perform at 6:30 with those attending asked to bring lawn chairs.

Fireworks will start at 10 o’clock Saturday night. The fireworks will be followed by drawings sponsored by the Galt Lions Club, Galt Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary, and Grundy County R-5 FFA.

A Community Church Service will be held as part of the Galt Community Fair Sunday morning.

The service will begin in the park at 10:30 in the morning with attendees asked to bring lawn chairs.

