Galt City Clerk outlines water project contract strategy

During the June 17 meeting, the Galt Board of Aldermen received a detailed presentation on the ongoing water project. Engineer Joshua Stewart shared permit submittal documents and preliminary plans.

Galt City Clerk Mercedes Scobee detailed the strategy to split the water project into two contracts: one focused on water main improvements and the other on water system enhancements. Stewart proposed using separate bid forms, including a base bid and additional alternates, to streamline the process.

An easement review is currently in progress, and efforts are underway to collect information for infield verification as part of the lead service line inventory.

In other business, the board approved the purchase of security cameras for city hall. According to Scobee, four cameras and a digital video recorder system will cost $279.99.

Mayor Jessica Gannon announced that the ball association has been actively raising funds for improvements to Humphrey Park.

